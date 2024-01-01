Quinta Brunson reveals when she wants to pull the plug on Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson has revealed when sh'll be ready to pull the plug on Abbott Elementary.

The comedian, who both stars on the hit comedy series and is the show's creator, explained she has changed her position since the first season.

"When I first started, I was like, 'Yeah, 10 seasons'," Quinta told Elle magazine.

"Now I'm like, 'We'll see about that'. That would be a blessing. But also, this is a lot of work."

Quinta, 34, said her sole focus now was on ensuring the storytelling held up.

"I want to make sure, no matter what, I get to worry not about the numbers or the money, but what kind of story we are telling and feeling when it's time for the story to come to a close," she explained.

Quinta created Abbott Elementary after watching her mother work as a teacher for 40 years – and the school itself is named after one of her own childhood teachers.

After becoming the first Black woman in 40 years to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in January, Quinta said she has a new level of confidence in her abilities.

"With all that I've learned, I feel like I can now do any type of television," she said.

"For womankind, for Black womankind, for people to take risks and take chances – I think that's really what pushes things forward in life.

"So I hope that will be my impact."