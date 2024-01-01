Kirsten Dunst 'didn't even think to ask' for equal pay in early career

Kirsten Dunst "didn't even think to ask" for equal pay with her male co-stars when she was younger.

The Power of the Dog actress admitted to BBC News that she didn't consider challenging her pay when she discovered she was earning less than her male co-star, despite her having more box office clout.

"I definitely grew up in a time with major pay disparity between the lead actor and myself even though I had been in Bring It On and he hadn't... I had more success in my box office than he did," she said.

"I was 17, I'm still learning my taste in film. I didn't even think to ask. I didn't even know there was a place to challenge it. That's how I felt at 17."

While Dunst did not specify the film in her latest interview, she previously told The Independent in 2021 that the pay disparity between her and her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire was "very extreme".

The 41-year-old began her career as a child, gaining recognition for her performance alongside Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994's Interview with the Vampire.

In a separate interview with The Telegraph, the Civil War actress claimed she was "only able to avoid that predatory side of the business" because her mum was always by her side.

She remembered her mother declaring that Dunst wouldn't make a particular film after its director asked her an "inappropriate question" when she was called into his office by herself.

"I will say what he said was nothing to do with acting and it wasn't that what he said was just 'a bit off'. It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do," she revealed.