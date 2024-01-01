Flavor Flav denies working on Flavor of Love reboot

Flavor Flav has denied that he is working on a Flavor of Love reboot.

The DJ/rapper has shut down rumours that he will be involved in a reboot of the reality series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2008.

On Tuesday, Bunim/Murray Productions president Julie Pizzi told Deadline that the production company was working with Flavor on a revamped version of the show, in which female contestants would compete to win the rapper's heart.

"We're in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space," she said.

Deadline noted that the rapper "will not, however, be doing the dating this time around but will be part of the process."

However, Flavor has since insisted he has "no interest" in being involved in the reboot.

"An article was published this morning in Deadline about me that is a complete lie. I am NOT involved with a Flavor of Love reboot and have no interest," he said on X/Twitter on Wednesday. "I am partnered with a new production company and together are developing concepts that highlight where I am now as a person vs where I was."

"You can't get to the next chapter by staying on the same page. This clock round my neck is moving forward, not backwards," the Public Enemy star added, referring to his trademark clock necklaces.

Flavor's manager also denied the claims in a statement released to Just Jared.

"Flavor Flav has never spoken with Julie Pizzi and is not familiar with her name," the statement read. "Flav has personally reached out to 51 Minds and asked them to have the article taken down and his team has reached out to the reporter at Deadline to make him aware of the inaccuracies."