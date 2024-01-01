Raven-Symoné opens up on feeing 'attacked' after Oprah interview

Raven-Symoné has opened up on feeing "attacked" after a 2014 Oprah interview.

The former That's So Raven star spoke out about comments she made almost a decade ago, about being African American.

"When that aired, I felt like the entire Internet exploded and threw my name in the garbage," Raven-Symoné, 38, told her wife and podcast co-host, 36-year-old Miranda Maday, adding she had felt "haunted" by the scandal ever since.

In the original interview, Raven-Symoné had told Oprah she did not want to be labeled.

"I don't want to be labeled gay," she said then.

"I want to be labeled a human who loves humans. I'm tired of being labeled - I'm an American, I'm not an African American - I'm an American."

This week Raven-Symoné worked to clarify her intention behind the statement.

"There was so much backlash from my community and others that misunderstood/didn't hear the exact words that I said," she explained, on Tea Time With Raven and Miranda.

"A lot of people thought I said that I wasn't Black, and I never said that."

She went to further describe what she had meant by her words.

"When I say that African American does not align with me, that label, it doesn't mean that I'm negating my Blackness or I'm not Black," Raven-Symoné said. "It means I am from this country.

"I was born here. My mom, my dad, my great-great-great-great-great – that's what I'm saying. The pure logistics of it."