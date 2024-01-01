Zoe Saldana reveals code phrase she and her husband use for sex

Zoe Saldana has revealed the code phrase she and her husband use for their bedroom activities.

The Avatar actress explained that as she and husband Marco Perego share three children under 10, they have a secret phrase they use around the house if they ever want to talk about their bedroom activities.

“Oh, God, he just found a way to call sexy time ‘playing Legos naked',” Zoe told The Drew Barrymore Show.

“So then the boys, at least, our older ones caught on, and they were like, ‘Are you guys kissing? Are you guys gonna go play naked with your Legos?’ And we’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’”

Zoe and Marco, both 45, share three sons: twins Bowie and Cy, nine, and Zen, seven.

Drew was charmed by the description of the code phrase.

“OK, that is the cutest thing ever,” she gushed.

“Can you imagine what it’s like – maybe I’m asking this to myself – but what it’s like to grow up in that kind of love? That’s so wonderful.”

Zoe went on to say she and Marco each have a tattoo of the other's face – but hers is often mistaken for Jesus Christ.

“Whenever I get undressed around people, they’re like, ‘Are you very religious?’ I’m like, ‘No, why?'” she said.

“It’s like, ‘Well because you have a portrait of Jesus,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s my husband!’”