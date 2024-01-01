Cole and Dylan Sprouse snubbed Matt Damon during The Suite Life set visit

Cole Sprouse has revealed he and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse brushed off Matt Damon when he visited the set of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

The Riverdale star and his brother were so obsessed with World of Warcraft that they couldn't draw themselves away from the video game when Damon brought his children to the set of their Disney Channel show.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Cole, 31, recalled that they were playing the game during set school one day when a production assistant announced The Bourne Identity star was stopping by as his kids were huge fans of the show.

"I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, 'Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off a World of Warcraft right now,'" he shared, before pointing out that they were about 15 years old at the time.

While every other crew member on their show stood in the hallway "just looking and amazed at Matt Damon", they couldn't drag their eyes away from the game to properly introduce themselves.

"This was how ridiculous we were as children," the Lisa Frankenstein actor candidly admitted. "I think he came in and was like, 'Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?' and just went right back to the game."

Cole noted that he would apologise to the Oppenheimer star if he ever met him again.

The siblings starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody between 2005 and 2008 and the spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011.