Adrian Schiller dies aged 60

Actor Adrian Schiller has died "suddenly" at the age of 60.

The Last Kingdom actor has died "unexpectedly and suddenly", his agent confirmed in a statement released on Thursday.

"He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss," wrote talent agency Scott Marshall Partners, which represented Adrian for more than three decades. "His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available."

The British actor was best known for playing Aethelhelm in Netflix's historical series The Last Kingdom and Cornelius Penge in ITV's royal drama Victoria.

The statement continued, "A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco."

The agency added that Adrian "enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media".

Adrian, who began acting professionally in the early nineties, also appeared in shows such as Prime Suspects, Ghosts, Doctor Who, Silent Witness and My Family. He also had supporting roles in films such as The Mercy, The Danish Girl and Beauty and the Beast.

The actor was also known for his work on stage, appearing in the World War II play The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre in London last year.

Adrian is survived by his partner Milena and son Gabriel.