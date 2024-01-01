Conan O'Brien to return to The Tonight Show for the first time since being fired in 2010

Conan O'Brien is set to return to The Tonight Show for the first time since he was fired from the show in 2010.

The TV host and comedian will appear as a guest on the late-night show, now hosted by Jimmy Fallon, next week, marking his first in-person return to the show since he was abruptly fired as host 14 years ago.

The episode will air on Tuesday as part of his press tour for his new travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go.

Conan hosted The Tonight Show for two seasons from 2009 to 2010 before being fired. He was replaced by Jay Leno, who hosted the show from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014.

In a statement released in 2010, Conan expressed his "disappointment" at having to leave the NBC show due to declining ratings.

"I cannot express in words how much I enjoy hosting this program and what an enormous personal disappointment it is for me to consider losing it," he wrote at the time. "My staff and I have worked unbelievably hard and we are very proud of our contribution to the legacy of the Tonight Show. But I cannot participate in what I honestly believe is its destruction. Some people will make the argument that with DVRs and the Internet a time slot doesn't matter. But with the Tonight Show, I believe nothing could matter more."

Conan's last episode as host of the talk show featured appearances from Tom Hanks and Steve Carell.

The comedian went on to host his own talk show, Conan, which ran from 2010 to 2021.