Alex Rodriguez admits he’s done laundry ‘less than five times’ ever

Alex Rodriguez has admitted he’s done laundry "less than five times" ever.

The baseball great revealed he's very rarely opened up a washing machine over the course of his life.

"I’ve probably done laundry, as an adult – I’m ashamed to say – probably less than five times,” Alex, 48, confessed to Us Weekly.

His lack of experience in the clothes-washing arena did not stop him from agreeing to partner up with a laundry sanitiser brand this year, however.

As a result, Alex said, he's likely to find himself “doing a lot more laundry” in the future.

However, Alex, also known as A-Rod, did reveal his teenaged daughter Natasha seems to spend a lot more time washing her clothing that he ever has.

Natasha, 19, is currently studying at the University of Michigan, and Alex said when he tries to catch up for a phone call with her, she often tells him she's at the laundry room, doing her washing.

“It’s funny, we speak almost every night," he laughed, "and a couple nights a week, she’s in the laundry room doing her laundry."

Alex retired from Major League Baseball in 2016. He and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement in 2021 after a four-year relationship.