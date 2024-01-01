Alex Rodriguez admits he’s done laundry ‘less than five times’ ever

- NEWS
Alex Rodriguez has admitted he’s done laundry "less than five times" ever.
The baseball great revealed he's very rarely opened up a washing machine over the course of his life.
"I’ve probably done laundry, as an adult – I’m ashamed to say – probably less than five times,” Alex, 48, confessed to Us Weekly.
His lack of experience in the clothes-washing arena did not stop him from agreeing to partner up with a laundry sanitiser brand this year, however.
As a result, Alex said, he's likely to find himself “doing a lot more laundry” in the future.
However, Alex, also known as A-Rod, did reveal his teenaged daughter Natasha seems to spend a lot more time washing her clothing that he ever has.
Natasha, 19, is currently studying at the University of Michigan, and Alex said when he tries to catch up for a phone call with her, she often tells him she's at the laundry room, doing her washing.
“It’s funny, we speak almost every night," he laughed, "and a couple nights a week, she’s in the laundry room doing her laundry."
Alex retired from Major League Baseball in 2016. He and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement in 2021 after a four-year relationship.