Suki Waterhouse confirms birth of first child with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed the arrival of her and Robert Pattinson's first child.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress posted a Polaroid photo of her cradling her child in her arms on Instagram on Thursday. In the snap, she wore a cosy grey cardigan and the newborn was wrapped up in a white blanket with a heart pattern.

She captioned the post, "Welcome to the world angel," with a red love heart emoji.

Suki, 32, did not offer more details, including the baby's name, gender or date of birth.

The arrival of their first child was reported in late March when the Twilight actor was photographed pushing a stroller while walking in Los Angeles with Suki and her mum Elizabeth. A video published on the Mail Online showed Robert, 37, moving their bundle of joy from the pushchair to the car.

The former model revealed her pregnancy when she performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023.

Joking about her baby bump being visible under her pink figure-hugging mini dress, she said, "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on... I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki has been in a relationship with The Batman star since 2018. They have yet to confirm reports that they're engaged, however, Suki wore a sparkler on her ring finger in the new Polaroid photo.