Olivia Colman still 'hoping' for James Bond role

Olivia Colman has confirmed she is still interested in portraying the James Bond character M.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oscar-winning actress and her Wicked Little Letters co-star Jessie Buckley were asked whether they would be interested in a James Bond role.

"Yeah, definitely. I'm the nerd that loves all of these things," Olivia responded. "When Judi (Dench) wasn't (coming back as M), I thought, 'Come on, come on, come on.' F**king Ralph (Fiennes) got in there. But I'm hoping that, maybe (in the future)."

Dench portrayed the head of MI6 in the famed spy franchise for 20 years, from 1995's GoldenEye to 2015's Spectre. Fiennes stepped in as a new M named Gareth Mallory for Skyfall, Spectre, and Daniel Craig's final outing, No Time To Die.

It is not known if any of the supporting actors will reprise their roles when the franchise returns with Craig's replacement.

In November last year, Olivia told British Vogue about her desire to take up the mantle.

The actress gushed at the time, "The amount of time I have wanted to be M. I'm not sure who I need to call."

She also recalled meeting Barbara Broccoli, who runs the franchise, and thinking about asking to be M before deciding she "must be cooler about it".

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been reported as the new Bond, but this has yet to be confirmed.