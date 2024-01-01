Kate Beckinsale reveals she's still in hospital

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that she is still in hospital.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a series of photos of herself in hospital, weeks after revealing she had been admitted for a mystery illness.

The photos showed Kate wearing cat pyjamas as she sat next to her close friend Jonathan Voluck. The pair posed for a selfie with peanut pillows on their heads.

The Serendipity star also shared a snap of a book she is reading called Grief Is For People as she continues to grieve for her stepfather Roy Battersby, who died after suffering a "massive stroke" in January this year.

The update comes nearly three weeks after Kate first posted photos of herself in a hospital in an Instagram post celebrating U.K. Mother's Day. The actress shared a series of images of her mum Judy enjoying cake and Champagne as well as photos of herself looking emotional in the medical facility.

The Underworld star also posted a snap of herself on Easter Sunday wearing bunny socks in her hospital bed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source recently claimed that Kate "hasn't been doing or feeling well" but is "doing her best to take care of herself".

In recent months, the actress had been caring for her mother, who suffers from multiple illnesses, and her late stepfather after moving them from England to Los Angeles.