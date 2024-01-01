Michael J. Fox open to acting return

Michael J. Fox is open to making an acting comeback.

The Back to the Future star, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, told Entertainment Tonight that he would come out of acting retirement for the right role.

"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great," said the 62-year-old. "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."

Fox was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in 1991 when he was 29, but he didn't go public with his health news until 1998. He continued to act for many more years until he retired in 2020.

The Teen Wolf star revealed to Empire magazine last year that he decided to retire from acting after he struggled to remember his lines when he appeared in two episodes of The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.

"I thought of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane," Fox told the publication. "I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let's move on.' It was peaceful."

Since his retirement, Fox has been focused on The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and raising his four children with his wife Tracy Pollan. Last year, he was the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.