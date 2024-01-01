Drake Bell reveals opening up about sexual abuse was 'scary' but 'freeing'

Drake Bell has revealed that opening up about his experience with sexual abuse was "scary" but "freeing".

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of The Man Enough podcast, the Drake & Josh star admitted that coming forward about being sexually abused as a child was "very scary," according to People.

In the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side released last month, Drake spoke out for the first time about the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his voice coach, Brian Peck, during his time at Nickelodeon.

In the podcast episode, Drake, 37, said that the scrutiny that followed his admission was "nothing compared to how I have felt in the past".

The actor continued, "The more that I'm able to talk about it, and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels has been lifted and is freeing."

The former child star said he "was not recognising myself" before coming forward, explaining that his actions were "just so out of character for not just who I want to be or who I want the world to see me as but who I know I am and how I know myself."

According to People, Drake noted that his experiences led him to seek help for his behavioural changes and substance abuse problems.

Drake also recalled thinking that he could "go down this path and that'd be the end of my story" or he could "fight for what is important to you and your life: to fight for your family, to fight for your relationships, to fight for yourself, and to finally be at peace."

In 2004, the dialect coach was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Drake's podcast episode will be released on Monday.