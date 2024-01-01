Dakota Fanning tries not to take herself 'too seriously' on social media

The former child star has opened up about how different her life would be if she were starting her acting career now.

"It's such a different experience," Dakota, 30, told Porter in a new interview. "I hate to reduce it to social media, but that's the biggest societal difference - and I think we're still figuring out how to use it in the right way. I'm grateful I didn't have to contend with that; there was already enough going on."

The Uptown Girls star explained that she used social media as a career tool earlier in her career, when she was often cast in younger roles.

"I try to use it in a fun way and not take myself too seriously," she said of how she uses social media these days. "I share enough for my personality to come through, but I don't need everyone to know what my bedroom looks like - do you know what I mean? The number of things I will be about to post and then I'm like, 'No one cares about that!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the star - who launched a production company with her sister Elle Fanning in 2021 - explained that she prioritises time with friends and family amid her busy schedule.

"I have lots of friends who are getting married and having babies - and I have a god-daughter who is three - and I have to carve out what is important to me," she told the publication. "I don't want to be a person who is so consumed with my professional life that I miss all the other stuff."