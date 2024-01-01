Molly Ringwald claims she was rejected for The Silence of the Lambs

Molly Ringwald has claimed she was rejected for a lead role in The Silence of the Lambs.

The actress revealed she had met with directors to discuss a number of high-profile movies but just missed out on nabbing the roles.

"I got really close on a couple movies," Molly, 56, told Variety.

"I met with Mike Nichols for Working Girl and Jonathan Demme for The Silence of the Lambs, but ultimately I was too young.”

Working Girl was released in 1988, starring Melanie Griffith, 66, in the lead role. She went on to pick up a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards for her delivery.

The part of FBI agent Clarice Starling in 1991's iconic thriller The Silence of the Lambs went to Jodie Foster, 61. She won the Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

Molly also talked about her recent cameo appearance on hit TV series The Bear, in which she played the leader of an Alcoholics Anonymous chapter.

She said she was thrilled she'd gone undetected in the role by many.

“There were a lot of people that didn’t even recognise me, which to me is the biggest compliment,” she said.

"Working with really strong actors completely raises your game. I am still waiting for a role that uses me to the best of my abilities.”