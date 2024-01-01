Aaron Taylor-Johnson became 'super tight' with Nosferatu co-stars

Aaron Taylor-Johnson became "super tight" with his Nosferatu co-stars due to the film's unique shooting style.

The Kick-Ass actor stars alongside Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard in Robert Eggers' remake of the classic gothic horror.

Eggers decided to shoot the film in a unique way - with a camera moving 360 degrees around a room during a scene - so the experience felt more like filmed theatre than traditional cinema.

Due to this technique, the actors became close as they had to rely upon each other to get through each long take without mistakes.

"If you mess up your line or your beat, you went back to the beginning again," Taylor-Johnson explained to Rolling Stone UK. "So, you felt very responsible for not messing up someone else. You could be 10 minutes into a scene and thinking, 'Oh my God, Willem is absolutely crushing it, if I mess my bit up, that's so unfair for them.' So, we became really tight and reliant on each other, in a healthy, creative way."

The Bullet Train added that he was keen to work with The Northman director, regardless of the size of his role.

"I didn't care how big the role was, or whatever - I just wanted to be a part of his vision, and the boundaries he's pushing in cinema. And when you work with people who are on that level of genius in their craft, there's an energy with that that you ride on," he gushed.

Nosferatu is due to be released in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day.