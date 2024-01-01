Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen set for second series – report

The Gentlemen creator Guy Ritchie is reportedly in talks to deliver a second series.

The action comedy show — which broke record views on Netflix — is slated for a second series, according to the Sun newspaper.

The star-studded British gangster drama is one of the platform's biggest hits of the year after it reached 44 million views in just four weeks.

The series is a spin-off from the 2019 film of the same name — also created by Ritchie — which starred Matthew McConaughey.

The Gentlemen original cast includes Divergent star Theo James, Nip/Tuck’s Joely Richardson, Ray Winstone (The Departed) and ex-footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones, who has a long history with Ritchie since starring in his 1998 film, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

“Guy and myself have come a long, long way since the Lock, Stock and Snatch days,” Jones told the Radio Times.

“I think he was warmed that I was on the set, and I was warmed that we were reunited.”