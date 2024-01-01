Jonathan Majors avoids jail time over assault of ex-girlfriend

Jonathan Majors has avoided jail time over assault of his ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, the former Marvel actor was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a domestic violence counselling programme, but avoided jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, 34, had faced up to a year in jail after being convicted of a misdemeanour assault and a harassment violation in Manhattan, New York, in December.

The conviction came after Jabbarri claimed that the Creed III actor had attacked her in the backseat of a car in March 2023, accusing him of hitting her on the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and fracturing one of her fingers.

Majors claimed that Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, was the aggressor and accused her of becoming aggressive after finding messages from another woman on his phone. He claimed he was trying to get his phone back and get away from Jabbari.

The actor was acquitted of another charge of assault and aggravated harassment.

After Majors was found guilty, he was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios. He had previously been cast as Kang the Conqueror and appeared in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki. The character was set to appear in Marvel films and television shows for years to come.

The actor was originally due to be sentenced in February, but his lawyers sought to have the conviction thrown out. A Manhattan judge denied the request last week.