Nicole Richie reveals raising teenagers has been 'so fun'

Nicole Richie has revealed that raising teenagers has been "so fun".

On Monday, the 42-year-old actress/TV personality opened up about her relationship with her children during an appearance on Today.

Nicole has two children, daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, with her husband Joel Madden.

During the interview, The Simple Life star revealed that raising teenagers has been "very wild", but is also her "favourite stage".

"I just so clearly remember being 16, that it's actually surprising how quickly I can go back there," Nicole explained. "When my daughter's telling me drama with her friends, I go, 'I remember. Laila Heckmath did that to me,' I remember first and last names, so it's fun. It's wild. And just the best."

Host Hoda Kotb noted that Harlow and Sparrow attended the premiere of Nicole's new film Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead last week.

"Everyone came, the whole fam came. It was very sweet," Nicole said of the event.

Hoda went on to ask the actress, "What do they think when they see you in roles like this?"

"They are teens so they're pretty chill about it," Nicole replied. "But they were happy to be there and they did tell me I did a good job. So I was like, 'I will take that, thank you so much.'"

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, a remake of the 1991 film of the same name, will be released on Friday.