Gypsy Rose Blanchard files divorce papers

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

The convicted murderer filed official docs on Monday 8 April after less than two years of marriage, according to Us Weekly magazine.

News broke in March that the couple had called it quits, with Blanchard sharing a statement via her private Facebook account.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation,” she wrote at the time.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart.

Blanchard was convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and paroled in December 2023.

In jail, Blanchard connected with Anderson, who had sent her a letter.

The pair exchanged vows during a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, and split three months after Blanchard was released.

In 2019, Hulu released The Act, an eight part TV mini-series, starring Joey King as Blanchard.