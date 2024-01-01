Nicola Coughlan admits she’s ‘terrified’ of leading-lady fame

Nicola Coughlan has confessed she’s "terrified" of her impending leading-lady status.

The Bridgerton actress revealed she was deeply nervous about the upcoming season of the steamy period drama, as her character will be heavily featured.

"I’m terrified of the scrutiny, the opinions, the number of eyes on me," Nicola, 37, told Harper's Bazaar, "but, ultimately, the thing that’s making me step out of the shadows, even though it terrifies me, is that I’m so proud of the work I’ve done, the people I’ve worked with and these beautiful shows we’ve made."

Having been in secondary storylines for three seasons, Nicola's character Penelope Featherington – and her romance with Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton – will take move into the spotlight in 2024.

"The major difference is that in the first two seasons, Pen was a supporting character, the oddball in the corner, but this time she’s very much centre-stage," Nicola explained.

"The only issue with this is that 'oddball in the corner' is actually a niche I do very well. I’m comfortable there!

"'Strange girl no one pays attention to'? Where do I sign up?"