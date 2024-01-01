King Charles lll opens Balmoral Castle to the public

King Charles III is breaking royal tradition by offering tours inside Balmoral Castle for the first time in history.

“For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides,” states the official website.

“This historical journey takes you through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.”

The exclusive adults-only tours, restricted to 10 people, were available from 1 July until 4 August. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tours all sold out within hours of being offered.

Regular tours of the castle's grounds and gardens are available on a daily basis from Saturday 4 May until Sunday 11 August.

Located by the Dee River in Scotland’s Cairngorms National Park, the Balmoral estate is the British royal family’s Scottish residence.

In 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II died at the castle after reigning for 70 years.

It was widely thought to be the former monarch's favourite residence.