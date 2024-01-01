Zendaya reveals intimacy coordinator was 'very helpful' on set of Challengers

Zendaya has revealed the intimacy coordinator on the set of Challengers was "very helpful" and made the cast feel "safe".

In Luca Guadagnino's new film, the Euphoria actress plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis player-turned-coach who finds herself at the centre of a love triangle with fellow tennis stars Patrick and Art, played by Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

On the red carpet at the film's Rome premiere on Monday, Zendaya praised their intimacy coordinator for being on hand to help them through the steamy scenes.

"We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe," she told journalists, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also explained to THR Roma how her bond with her co-stars off-set helped them achieve the eroticism and sensuality on-camera.

"I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other," the Dune star said.

West Side Story actor Faist added, "We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film. We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film."

Challengers will be released in cinemas on 26 April.