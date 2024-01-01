Carson Daly explains ‘sleep divorce’ has kept his marriage together

Carson Daly has explained a "sleep divorce" is the key to his happy marriage.

The Today Show host revealed he and his wife Siri Pinter often sleep in separate rooms, and it helps keep their relationship on an even keel.

“We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week – especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night – I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show,” Carson, 50, told People magazine.

He added that he and Siri, 43, share a "whatever it takes" mentality about continuing to get along as they grow older.

“The object is to stay together. That’s what we’d like to do," he explained.

"And so reverse engineering that, it’s like – by any means necessary, for the two of us (to) still be in a relationship when we’re dying."

Carson explained the couple, who have been together since 2005 and married since 2015, simply say "goodnight" and retire to their separate spaces for the night.

“'Goodnight, I’ll see you tomorrow,'” he quipped, adding: "it just takes a lot of attention out and it works. So I highly recommend sleep divorce."