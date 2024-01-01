Jessica Alba steps down as Chief Creative Officer at The Honest Company

Jessica Alba is stepping down as the Chief Creative Officer of her personal care business The Honest Company.

The actress-turned-businesswoman, who co-founded the eco-friendly baby products and lifestyle brand in 2012, announced her exit from her leadership role on Tuesday.

"It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer," she wrote on Instagram. "However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with (CEO) Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker."

According to a statement on Honest's website, Jessica, 42, is stepping down to "shift her creative energy to new endeavors" but will provide support and guidance as a member of the board of directors.

"Building Honest has been a true labor of love," she continued. "From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams."

Jessica, who has three children with her husband Cash Warren, thanked the Honest team for their "unwavering commitment" to the company's success and Honest's customers for giving the brand a reason to exist.

"Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good," she concluded.

The Fantastic Four star also shared photos of her Honest journey; from her sitting on top of boxes of products in 2011 to taking the company public in 2021 and posing with Vernón in 2024.