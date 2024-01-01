Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer celebrates star's 34th birthday with romantic tribute

Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer marked the star's 34th birthday on Tuesday with a romantic social media post.

The screenwriter posted a Polaroid picture on Instagram showing the Twilight actress sitting cross-legged on a bed with a white cat lying in front of her.

Gushing about her partner, Dylan wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth. You're like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street."

Reflecting on their relationship, she continued, "I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe."

Kristen and Dylan began dating in 2019 and the actress revealed they were engaged in November 2021.

During a recent appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Love Lies Bleeding star admitted they have yet to set a date for their wedding.

"We are both like really casual people," she explained. "We have a very loose plan - which is appropriate to us - for after I make my first movie."

Kristen, who is gearing up to direct The Chronology of Water, also revealed that they have frozen their eggs to keep their options open when it comes to having children.