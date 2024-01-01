Anya Taylor-Joy was 'pretty spy-orientated' planning secret wedding to Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she and her husband Malcolm McRae were "pretty spy-orientated" when it came to planning their secret wedding.

The Queen's Gambit actress revealed on Instagram earlier this month that she secretly got married to her musician boyfriend in New Orleans on 1 April 2022.

Addressing the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor-Joy joked that she and McRae worked like "spies" during the wedding planning because they knew they wanted to keep the nuptials a secret from the world.

"We did our research, we were like pretty spy-orientated," she joked to the outlet at CinemaCon on Tuesday. "But honestly, it just - it kind of made it all the more special 'cause it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves."

She added, "At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible. But I was also very grateful that a couple of months later we were able to celebrate with our family."

When asked for her advice to anyone looking for their happily ever after, she replied, "Find your best friend and marry them."

The 27-year-old actress surprised fans when she revealed she got married to McRae in April 2022 instead of in October 2023 in Venice.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," she wrote. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love... you're the coolest."

In the post, Taylor-Joy shared photos of her wedding dress, her and Malcolm with Cara Delevingne and one of his friends, and their cakes in the shape of anatomically correct hearts.