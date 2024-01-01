Oliver Hudson admits he cheated on Erinn Bartlett after their engagement

Oliver Hudson has admitted he was unfaithful to his now-wife Erinn Bartlett before they got married.

The Rules of Engagement actor revealed to guest Robyn Lively on his Sibling Revelry podcast that he "spiralled" after he got engaged to the actress in 2004.

"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiralled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy," he confessed, reports People.

"I never got caught," he continued. "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

Oliver, 47, stated that he had to get through something "psychologically" and insisted his actions were "not malicious". He also recalled how his mother Goldie Hawn offered him some guidance at the time.

"My mother played a big part in it as well, where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action," he said. "Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why and looking at the whole person rather than this one affliction."

Oliver explained that he and Erinn were able to "get through it" by going to therapy.

The actors tied the knot in 2006 and share three children; Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, 10.