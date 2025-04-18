Michael Jackson biopic electrifies audience

The trailer for the new biopic about pop legend Michael Jackson has thrilled its audience.

The film, titled Michael, has made a dazzling and emotional debut at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as reported by Variety.

The movie stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew and Jermaine Jackson’s son, in the titular role.

The sweeping footage of the trailer starts as hysterical fans scream along to Jackson on stage, flashing between performances of his biggest hits such as Man in the Mirror and Thriller.

“There are biopics — and there’s Michael Jackson,” announced producer Graham King, who also served as a producer on the box office smash Bohemian Rhapsody.

King called the film “an inside look at the most prolific artist who ever lived”.

“There are elements of drama, intrigue and emotional states,” he teased.

The film, which is still in production, will feature over 30 songs, starting with Jackson 5’s classic rendition of ABC on American Bandstand.

It is slated for release on 18 April 2025.