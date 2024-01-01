The Blair Witch Project back for reboot

A reboot of iconic horror film The Blair Witch Project has been announced.

Producer and horror maestro Jason Blum is reviving The Blair Witch Project, 25 years after the original film debuted.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s Adam Fogelson announced the reboot at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

The film marks a “new vision for Blair Witch, that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation”, Fogelson revealed.

Blum’s horror production studio Blumhouse has previously scored worldwide success with spine-tinglers such as M3GAN, The Purge, and Five Nights at Freddys.

The original The Blair Witch Project had a minuscule budget yet it became one of the most profitable movies ever.

The film follows the story of three students who go missing while filming a documentary about a bloodthirsty ghost. A year later, their amateur footage is found in a bag buried under an abandoned house.