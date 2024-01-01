Keanu Reeves fractured kneecap on set of Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves fractured his kneecap after tripping on a rug in his trailer on the set of Good Fortune.

Aziz Ansari, who wrote and directed the upcoming comedy, has explained why the John Wick star was spotted walking around the set on crutches in January.

"About, I don't know, 15 days into shooting with me, I was like, 'Hey, just go chill in your dressing room for 15 minutes.' And he tripped on a rug. He's like, 'Aah, my knee,'" Ansari said on-stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He praised the action star for being "such a trooper" and pushing through filming despite his injury.

"He still filmed everything except some scenes where he needed him to do salsa dancing, which we need to pick up (later)," he explained. "He was like, 'I'll do it!' We're like, 'Keanu, calm down. We'll do the salsa dancing once your knee's healed.'"

The Parks and Recreation actor jokingly pointed out that Reeves has done major stunts before without needing "to go to the hospital or anything" but a rug got the better of him on Good Fortune.

"He's done those Wick movies, all the Matrix stuff. In Speed, he actually did attempt to do the jump from the car to the bus. It wasn't the take they used, but he did do it," Ansari said, praising his co-star's stunt credentials.

During the presentation, Ansari shared footage of his directorial debut with the audience. The clip showed Reeves playing Gabriel, an angel who tries to help Ansari's down-on-his-luck character see that money can't solve his problems by swapping his life with Jeff, played by Seth Rogen.

Good Fortune, also starring Sandra Oh and Keke Palmer, doesn't have a release date yet.