Peter Dinklage lands voice role in Wicked movie

Peter Dinklage's voice role in the Wicked movie adaptation was unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Game of Thrones actor will voice the goat Dr. Dillamond, a professor of history at Shiz University, in the movie adaptation of the famous Broadway musical.

In the story, Dr. Dillamond warns Cynthia Erivo's witch Elphaba about rising dark forces that threaten the speaking animals of Oz, including himself.

In addition to Erivo, the two-part Wicked adaptation also stars Ariana Grande as Glinda as well as Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

The stars joined director Jon M. Chu onstage at Caesars Palace to present new footage, with Grande and Erivo wearing pink and green colours to represent their respective characters.

"We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honour these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears - so many different pairs of lashes," the pop star said, reports Variety.

Erivo, holding her co-star's hand, added, "I'm really grateful for this journey that we've taken together."

According to the outlet, the director choked back tears as he introduced his leading ladies.

"We dreamed very, very, very big for Wicked," he added. "We wanted to honour the source material. But we also wanted to create a new world of its own - a magical land full of sights and sounds that will astonish."

The new footage showed Elphaba and Glinda becoming roommates at Shiz University in the Land of Oz and Elphaba meeting Goldblum's Wizard.

The first part will be released in cinemas on 27 November, while the second part will follow in November 2025.