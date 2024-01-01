J.K. Rowling suggests she won't 'forgive' Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for supporting trans rights

J.K. Rowling has indicated that she won't "forgive" Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for speaking out against her controversial trans views.

The actors, who starred in the films based on Rowling's Harry Potter books, took a stand against the writer over her controversial views about the trans community in 2020.

On Wednesday, one X/Twitter user told Rowling that the actors should give her a "very public apology" for supporting trans rights and feel "safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them".

She replied, "Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."

Rowling's trans views were in the spotlight again on Wednesday following the publication of an independent review of gender identity services for young people by the National Health Service (NHS). In the review, Dr. Hilary Cass ruled that there is "no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress".

Back in 2020, Harry Potter star Radcliffe wrote an essay on The Trevor Project's website in which he declared "transgender women are women". Watson followed suit on X, writing, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."