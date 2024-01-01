O.J. Simpson dead at 76

O.J. Simpson has died aged 76.

The former American football star passed away in Las Vegas on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family announced on Thursday.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," Simpson's family wrote in a statement posted on X/Twitter. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

The statement continued, "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

It was reported in February that the former sports star had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Despite a successful NFL career, Simpson was best known for going on trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. He was acquitted of the charges.

Simpson was later sentenced to 33 years in prison after being found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. He served nine years in a Nevada prison and was granted parole in 2017.

In addition to his sports career, Simpson appeared in a number of films, including 1978's Capricorn One and The Naked Gun franchise, and TV shows such as Roots and Medical Center.

The former athlete, who played primarily with the Buffalo Bills, is survived by his four children, Sydney, Jason, Justin and Arnelle.