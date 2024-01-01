Kourtney Kardashian reveals she drinks her own breast milk

Kourtney Kardashian’s breast milk isn’t just for baby Rocky.

The 44-year-old reality star and Poosh blogger recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal she drank her own breast milk.

“I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick – goodnight!” she wrote, signing off with a sneeze emoji.

Along with the note, Kardashian shared a filtered selfie with her thumb up, while lying in bed wearing black pyjamas.

Kardashian welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

She is also mum to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Mason Dash, 14, and Reign Aston, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.