Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch new TV shows

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are launching two TV shows.

The royal pair have two non-fiction projects in production at Netflix.

The first series will see the Duchess celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

The second show will follow the world of professional polo and will be shot mostly at the US Open Polo Championship in Florida.

It will "pull back the curtain on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level".

The Duke plays polo and is a huge fan of the sport. According to Page Six, he is expected to make cameos on the project.

The shows form part of the deal the couple signed with Netflix in 2020.