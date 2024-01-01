Princess Beatrice’s husband reveals multi-million dollar design project

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is selling a multi-million dollar building project.

Mozzi unveiled his latest endeavour — a family townhouse on Mulberry Square in Chelsea Barracks, priced at $52.7 million (£42 million) — in an interview with Tatler magazine.

“Our townhouse at Mulberry Square is home to a ‘collection of a lifetime’ in both a sophisticated and surprising way,” Mozzi, 40, told the outlet.

“It honours the ‘perfectly imperfect’ wabi sabi theory behind human rather than machine-made craft.”

Mozzi launched his property development and interior design company Banda in 2006 at age 23.

It claims to develop homes in “undervalued” parts of London.

He states that he hopes the lavish townhouse feels “unexpected” yet livable for a family with kids.

“It’s practical as well as beautiful. It has such a wonderful energy and buzz — one can only imagine the ultimate playdate for children in the swimming pool followed by everyone piling onto the oversized bespoke linen sofa in the cinema room to watch a film," he said.

Mozzi, known as Edo, married Princess Beatrice in a lavish ceremony in 2020.