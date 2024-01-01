Keke Palmer in talks for Gods Unknown part

Keke Palmer is in talks to star in 'Gods Unknown'.

The 30-year-old actress appears set to join the cast of the action thriller from director Stefano Sollima.

The film takes place in Central Africa as a political-religious movement, spearheaded by a warlord who is rumoured to have supernatural powers, gains momentum.

A sceptical CIA dispatches an analyst and a squad of elite special ops personnel to establish the truth about the enigmatic leader and their followers.

Keke will play the role of Kate Vance, an agent with the CIA's political action group.

Andrew Barrer and Gabe Ferrari have penned the script for the new movie.

Meanwhile, Keke had to deny plans that she was going to retire after she hinted earlier this year that she could quit showbiz sooner rather than later – although she later explained that she merely wished to explore other avenues of her career before stepping back.

The 'Nope' actress said: "People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years! But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of ‘slowing down.’ I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera."

Palmer – who rose to fame as a teenager when she featured in the Nickelodeon series 'True Jackson, VP' – said that even when she does opt to "slow down", she will remain in the entertainment industry in some form.

She said: "I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year. That's amazing. Thank god I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way."