Suki Waterhouse reveals baby's gender

Suki Waterhouse has revealed the gender of her and Robert Pattinson’s baby.

While performing at Coachella on 12 April, the singer and actor announced that the little one she Pattinson welcomed last month is a girl.

Waterhouse addressed the audience – which including the Twilight star — in between songs, saying, “I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down.

“I love amazing ladies,” she continued, “and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady, and meet the love of my life.”

In November 2023, the Daisy Jones & the Six star shared her pregnancy news also on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

At the time, she told the crowd, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” revealing her baby bump as the audience cheered.

Waterhouse and Pattinson first started dating in 2018 and are currently engaged.

The onstage gender reveal comes a week after the singer shared a photo of herself holding the baby on Instagram, captioned “Welcome to the world angel ??.”

The couple were first spotted with their new daughter on a stroll in Los Angeles in late March.