Ryan Reynolds cries over soccer game.

Ryan Reynolds shed tears of joy as soccer team Wrexham AFC secured a vital victory.

The Deadpool actor was overcome as he watched his team earning themselves a promotion to UK football’s League One.

“A few years ago, if you had told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be @robmcelhenney,” Reynolds shared on Instagram on Saturday 13 April.

The post came after Wrexham defeated Forest Green Rovers 6-0 to earn the team promotion for a second straight season.

“Congrats to @wrexham_afc and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.