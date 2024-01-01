'We ask every now and then': Zack Snyder wishes he could redo Sucker Punch

The filmmaker wasn't satisfied with the final cut of the 2011 psychological fantasy action film, based on an original concept, which starred Emily Browning as Babydoll, a young woman who flees a mental institution and ends up in an alternate reality where patients are sex slaves, and Synder admitted it's the only movie of his career that he would like to change.

He told Empire magazine: “The only movie I would change is ‘Sucker Punch,’ because it never really got finished correctly.

“Even the director’s cut is not really the correct cut. It’s really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie.”

Although he'd like to revisit the flick, he admits there are some legal issues preventing him from doing so.

He explained: “I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together.

“We ask every now and then. We have to ask again. I think there has to be a window when no-one’s got the movie.”

The film garnered generally unfavorable reviews.

'Sucker Punch' was also critcised for its depiction of women, with several branding it misogynistic.

Reacting, Synder told ComicBook Debate: "I'm always shocked that it was so badly misunderstood. I always said that it was a commentary on sexism and geek culture. Someone would ask me, 'Why did you film the girls this way?' And I'd say, 'Well you did!' Sucker Punch is a f*** you to a lot of people who will watch it."