Cara Delevingne fixes botched tattoo

Cara Delevingne has shown off the solution to her mis-spelled tattoo.

The British supermodel debuted her revised body art at the Olivier Awards in London.

She posed for several pictures at the awards ceremony revealing her left arm, which showed the world that the tattoo had been fixed.

The model and actor had the arm tattoo inked in September last year and quickly aroused criticism from eagle-eyed fans.

Italian tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni created the beautiful piece of a mask-like, incomplete face that hovers above the words: “dormiveglia: (n.) the place that stretches between sleeping and walking.”

Dormiveglia is actually the Italian word for the place between sleeping and waking.

On the red carpet at the Olivier Awards, the star wore a sleeveless, sequined Gucci gown that showed off her tattoo — and its clever correction.

An additional abstract shape has been added to cover up the rogue L in “walking” so it now reads correctly as “waking”.

The model turned actor first took the fashion industry by storm in her debut runway show for Burberry Autumn/Winter 2011.

As well as being one of the most sought-after models in the industry, featuring on a number of international Vogue covers, Delevingne has made waves in the TV and film industry. She is currently starring in the iconic role of Sally Bowles on stage in the West End revival of Cabaret.