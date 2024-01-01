Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s fourth child stillborn

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have shared the tragic news of the death of their fourth baby.

On Monday 15 April, the couple announced in a joint statement that their baby girl, who they named Indy, was stillborn.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss,” the Spy Kids and Big Time Rush stars wrote on Instagram.

“After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest.”

“But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms,” their post continued.

“The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season.”

The Penavegas first announced they were expecting their fourth child back in November.

“This little girl has already changed out lives in so many ways,” they shared. “She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted…then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

The couple are also parents to Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.

Their heart-breaking announcement concluded: “We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”