Ivy Getty to divorce

Ivy Getty has filed for divorce from actor husband Tobias Engel.

The billionaire heiress and fashion favourite has called time on the marriage of four years.

A court docket reveals a lawyer for Getty — the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — filed for divorce in January 2024, according to a report by Page Six.

It’s listed as “contested”, meaning the parties did not settle with a mediator before Getty filed.

The couple got hitched privately in 2020 and had a storybook wedding in November 2021, with Getty sporting a custom-made John Galliano gown.

The pair were married at San Francisco City Hall by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy was a bridesmaid.

The reception showcased performances by Mark Ronson and Earth, Wind & Fire, and the event was covered in the pages of Vogue.

Getty and Engel first met through a family member and started dating after reuniting at a Paris Fashion Week event.

“I saw this cute guy who was taking photos of the event and of me,” she told Vogue in November 2021.

“I naturally went over, and we started talking.”

Page Six further reports that the couple had a prenup in place, protecting Getty’s famed family’s massive wealth.