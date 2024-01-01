Dominic West's wife doubts his performance in posh roles

Dominic West has revealed his wife says he “isn’t very good” at playing posh characters.

Although the actor enjoyed a privileged upbringing and attended Eton, a school favoured by the British royal family, Dominic’s wife Catherine FitzGerald doubts his believability in aristocratic roles.

“My wife, who is genuinely upper class, always tells me, ‘You’re much better in the working-class parts, you’re not very good as upper class, you’re not convincing at all,’” the star told The Sunday Times.

Dominic, who shot to fame playing Baltimore Police detective Jimmy McNulty in gritty US drama The Wire, insisted he respects Catherine's opinion.

“And I agree with her,” he added.

While Dominic has had plenty of blue-collar roles, he is also known for playing King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, in Netflix series The Crown.

The 54-year-old star went on to share the roles he is most proud of, which range from a police detective, to a convict in a TV adaptation of Les Miserables and a character in a stage production of Othello.

“I’m McNulty, and I’m Jean Valjean and I’m Iago,” Dominic explained.

'I think those are my best roles. Some people look good in stiff collars but I don’t think I’m one of them.

"I understand upper-class attitudes and ways, and I like those characters, but as an outsider.”