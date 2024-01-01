Nicola Peltz reveals reason for missing Victoria Beckham’s 50th

Nicola Peltz has explained why she skipped Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham has taken to Instagram to reveal why she missed her mother-in-law’s star-studded bash.

She shared an adorable snap of herself hugging her grandmother — who was her maid of honor at her wedding to the former football player — and captioned it: “My world in my arms.”

A follow-up picture showed the Beckham clan — Victoria and David Beckham alongside their sons, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper — posing at the Spice Girl alum’s ritzy party in London.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful MIL @victoriabeckham. I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni,” the Lola actor wrote.

While Peltz was absent from the fun, she ensured to pin the fashion designer a special birthday tribute on her actual birthday last week via Instagram.

Alongside a throwback photo with the Wannabe singer, the Bates Motel actor wrote on 17 April, “happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

The two have reportedly not always been chummy, and were rumored to be feuding ahead of Peltz’s marriage to Brooklyn in April 2022.