Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have fun with Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

The trailer for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine has landed.

In the movie, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as their iconic characters.

On X, Jackman posted a clip from the teaser featuring Wolverine and Deadpool meeting at a bar and trading barbs.

Jackman posted sarcastically, referring to Reynolds, “Good to see Dopey still getting work.”

Not to be outdone, Reynolds posted to X at the same time: “Found the guy who killed Bambi’s mom.”

The action-packed flick centres on Deadpool enlisting the help of Wolverine to help him save the world.

The trailer begins with Deadpool going to the bar where Wolverine is enjoying a drink.

Their encounter in the bar leads Deadpool to pull a gun out at Wolverine and ask him to “reconsider” coming with him.

In another part of the trailer, Deadpool confesses to Wolverine, “I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about,” to which Wolverine says, “Not my f***ing problem.”

With scenes set to the tune of Madonna’s iconic 1989 hit Like a Prayer, Wolverine and Deadpool fight against each other and the bad guys.

The trailer also introduces Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

This is the third film in the Deadpool franchise. The sequel hit movie theatres six years ago.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas from July 26.