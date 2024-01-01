Rachel McAdams in tears at Broadway debut

Rachel McAdams has been moved to tears after making her Broadway debut.

The Oscar-nominated actor welled up while taking her bow onstage, after the special performance of Mary Jane at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City,

Receiving a bouquet of flowers, McAdams was clearly moved by the applause from the star-studded audience, after completing the show alongside co-star April Matthis.

The Notebook alum cradled her flowers as she stood onstage before later being joined by her talented co-stars — Lily Santiago, Brenda Wehle, Susan Pourfar and Matthisi

They received a standing ovation for their performance.

Afterwards, McAdams opened up about how being on Broadway was a long-held dream.

“I feel so honoured to be here,” she said during an interview with People magazine on the red carpet.

“Broadway was something I'd always wanted to do but felt really intimated by.

“So to be standing on that stage feels like the completion of a longtime dream.

The actor revealed that she feels as if she is just finding her feet.

“You never know what's coming. You can't control anything. You can only do so much. and you have to be fast on your feet, you have to be really just hooked in. I just think it requires you to be really present.”

McAdams stars in the titular role as Mary Jane, who relies on unflagging optimism and humour to face seemingly insurmountable odds, supported by the women around her who have become a makeshift family.

The play will run until 2 June.