Friends cast to mark milestone without Matthew Perry

This August will mark the 20th anniversary of the Friends finale.

The former cast members are figuring out how to appropriately mark the upcoming anniversary without costar Matthew Perry, according to reports by Us magazine.

The series finale of the television sitcom, titled The One Where They Say Goodbye, was aired on NBC in the United States on 6 May 2004, when it was watched by 52.5 million viewers.

Perry had famously battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, and in his 2022 memoir, he revealed he was taking 55 Vicodin pills a day during the show’s heyday.

Since his sudden death, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have come together, helping one another through their grief.

In April 2021, all six Friends cast members arrived at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Los Angeles to film the long-awaited reunion special, which would debut to great fanfare the following month.

Their chemistry crackled, with Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow trading fashion and beauty tips, while LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Perry cracked jokes.

Last October, their tight-knit crew was shattered when Perry was found dead at his Pacific Palisades home at the age of 54.

The beloved actor was found unconscious in his hot tub, and an autopsy later revealed he died due to the acute effects of ketamine.

Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects — a medication used to treat opioid use disorder — were also listed as contributing factors.